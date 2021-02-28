It's our right
I want to thank Mr. Rick Buckhalter for his efforts to make the voice of the average citizen heard. We do have the right to decide how our parkland is used. However, I think the FishPass project will work if some modifications are made: keep the trees, remove the security fencing and put up safety railings instead. (No part of the lower river is protected by 6-foot chain-link fencing.)
People will want to stand and watch fish being sorted.
Next, open the research building to the public. Create a windowed pass-through hallway on the first floor in which the public can watch the research taking place. Install public drinking fountains and restrooms in the building and offer an improved picnic/patio area.
The more open the facilities are to the public, the more likely they will be to approve construction, and visit the improved park.
Dave LaGuire
Traverse City