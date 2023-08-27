The disconnect between Baby Boomers and the generations that follow
Kids today can't afford to work.
Our generation (Baby Boomers) took free driver's training in 10th grade. We got our license after six weeks. Our first car was $200. We filled the tank for under $8. Insurance was on the parent's policy. We earned $2.64 per hour at our first job. The boss allowed time for sports, concerts and family vacations. That paycheck every two weeks bought movies, food and dates. Life was good.
Today, driver's education is $500. A license comes at 18. No one in the car except Mom or Dad for the first year! The first car costs between $4,000 and 8,000. It costs $58.35 to fill the gas tank. Teen driver insurance is more than what both parents pay. That job? Many help-wanted signs. The boss expects you on school nights from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays. The boss feels that, for $9.87 per hour, you shouldn't get distracted.
Kids are smart. They know the costs of having a job/time commitment. They have a life into which they must grow. Kids today have their entire adult life to work, but only a few years to enjoy being a kid.
Where our generation was pressured by parents to "get a job," young people today see the stress of their parents' jobs, downsizing, pay disputes, time away from family and say, "I can wait."
Maybe kids today are smarter than we were.
Dave LaGuire
Traverse City
