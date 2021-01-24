Let the willows live
I had the chance to visit the Union Street Bridge/Dam property one snowy evening. I looked at every tree surrounding the area that had a large orange X on their trunks. Many were small, scrub trees with little value. Some trees were planted for landscaping purposes, but just in the wrong places.
On the banks of the Boardman River stood many tall, majestic willows with very thick trunks and also with an orange X. They appeared strong and healthy. I imagined their age and realized they most likely took root long before Traverse City was here. They are silent witnesses to our history. They have watched the town grow from Boardman's "Blockhouse" cabin to what we have today.
Is it necessary to cut them down to build a fish bypass and laboratory? Can't a clever architect design around these wonderful trees? They need to stay. We have no right to remove something that has endured for so long. People will say they are only plants and will die anyway. That they eventually will have to be cut down. I say, "Not now!" They anchor us to our past. Let them live their lives as long as they can.
They like it here.
David LaGuire
Traverse City