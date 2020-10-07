Migration patterns solid
I was intrigued by the Record-Eagle article on migration (“Remote work draws coastal residents to northern Michigan,” Sept. 27), I asked a colleague for statistics about Grand Traverse County from the Internal Revenue Service. The data tracks county-to-county movement around the country using tax filings.
The IRS data confirms what we in northern Michigan know already. People want to move here. According to the IRS, Grand Traverse County welcomed a net 820 people from around the country from 2013 to 2018, 514 of them (on net) from other Midwestern states. The figure would have been higher, but Grand Traverse County lost 237 of its residents (again, on net) to southern states during that same time frame.
The bigger story here may be the degree to which the county (and state) is benefiting financially from such moves. We may have lost taxpayers, on net, and their adjusted gross incomes (AGI) of just over $1 million from moves to the south, but we gained far more — $43 million — in AGI (on net) from people moving to the county just from the Midwest.
The Grand Traverse region is a great place to live. We know it. IRS evidence confirms it.
Michael LaFaive
Traverse City
