Unemployment fraud
The Michigan Unemployment Agency (UIA), because of a massive screw up, paid out hundreds of millions of our tax dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims. How did this happen?
During a seven-week period, claims were filed, certified and paid all on the same day because of a decision by the UIA to not process the claims through the computerized fraud-check software. Virtually anyone who filed a claim was issued a check. One address alone made 102 claims. Free money.
Also, background checks were not done on hundreds of contract employees hired to help process claims. One employee was charged with using insider access to fraudulently disburse more than $2 million in claims.
And when the multimillion-dollar fraud came to light, the brainchild behind the decision to not validate the validity of the unemployment claims, Steve Gray head of the UIA, a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointee, was allowed to quietly resign his position.
How could this happen? Why did the UIA stop validating the legitimacy of unemployment claims? Reading between the lines. Steve Gray, prior to being hired by Gov. Whitmer, held the position of a U of M assistant law professor who provided legal assistance to those accused of fraud by the UIA.
How ironic.
Gordon La Pointe
Acme Township