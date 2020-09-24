Trump produced results
A review of the Trump administration’s results:
Stock market increasing the value of IRA/401k retirement plans. Lower taxes. Employment high for “all” Americans. Energy independence whereby the U.S. is a net-exporter of energy. Fewer U.S. troops in foreign conflicts. Canceling foreign trade agreements including NAFTA, TPP and former President Barack Obama’s “Iran Deal." Steps at controlling our southern border. Middle East peace agreements.
But didn't President Donald Trump cause racial unrest and “systemic racism”? Racial unrest in Ferguson (genesis of BLM), Baltimore and Milwaukee occurred on Obama’s watch (and many presidents' watches).
If it's between Trump's results (with his bombastic style) and Biden's socialist agenda, and puppeteers pulling his strings, it's a simple decision.
Gordon La Pointe
Williamsburg
