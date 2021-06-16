Location, location, location
A letter to the editor by Charles R. Murphy supports construction of a new Senior Center at the current city location on East Front Street rather than on LaFranier. Mr. Murphy’s support is based on his assertion that the current Senior Center location is walkable and bikeable and LaFranier is not. An admirable thought, and may be true for Mr. Murphy who happens to live in Traverse City, but what about those folks that live in Long Lake, Acme, Garfield, etc.?
Approximately 70 percent of those using the Senior Center live outside the city and I doubt that it is practical for them to walk or ride their bikes to the current Front Street location. Therefore, the primary means of access for seniors will remain their automobiles along with sufficient onsite parking. But therein lies the problem. The proposed new construction plan, that more than doubles the size of the facility, provides only one additional parking space due to the limited availability of land at that location. And according to the former director, parking at the current facility is already “a huge problem."
Will this become another county/city project without providing for adequate parking due to oversight or simply poor planning?
Gordon La Pointe
Acme