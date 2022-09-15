Are we better off today?
Are we better off today than we were on Jan. 19, 2021, when Biden, Pelosi and Schumer took over the reins of the country?
Inflation up from 1.4 to 8.26%, home mortgage interest rates up from 2.3 to 6.4%, and gasoline up from $2.38 to $3.83.
By all accounts, violent crime is up dramatically in our cities, as well as the influx of illegals crossing our Southern border.
The only thing down is our retirement portfolios with a bond market down 14% and the stock market down 13%, year to date.
And things aren’t any better on the international front as a result of Biden’s ill-conceived chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and the U.S. de-facto “no win” expensive proxy war with Russia in Ukraine.
And Biden’s student loan forgiveness initiative and hiring 87,000 additional IRS agents has not been well-received.
With nothing positive to run on this fall, the Democrats' strategy, as put forth by Biden, is to simply demagogue the 70 million that voted for Trump as “racist,” “homophobic,” “misogynistic” “semi-Fascists” who “are an existential threat to the country worse than international terrorism."
In other words, “Don't look here, at the mess we created, look over there at Donald Trump."
Gordie La Pointe
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.