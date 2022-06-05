BATA’s $10,000 employee bonus offer
Due to staffing problems BATA recently announced a very “generous” bonus program aimed at retaining current staff and hiring new employees. BATA will pay a “new hire” a bonus of $10,000 to be paid out in installments over a three-year period. In addition, all 100 current employees including senior management, will also receive a three-year $10,000 “retention bonus” paid out over a three-year period.
With over 100 current employees that bill could approach $1 million. And all of this of course is to be funded by our federal tax dollars.
But will the $10,000 actually incentivize new workers to get off the couch and rejoin the area’s workforce or will it simply result in BATA pirating workers from other area businesses struggling to keep their doors open due to staffing shortages as well? My bet is that it will primarily be the latter. Unfortunately, the vast majority of private sector companies in our area who compete, along with BATA, for workers don’t have access to federal funding allowing them to offer a $10,000 staffing bonus.
BATA appears to be tone deaf when offering an over-the-top bonus program in the same year that the BATA tax millage will be on the ballot?
Gordie La Pointe
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.