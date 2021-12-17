Who knows best?
According to the Record-Eagle, Grand Traverse County commissioners were “flooded” with over 200 emails, the preponderance of which were adamantly opposed to the sheriff’s budget request for an armored vehicle (BearCat). I find it intriguing as to how so much opposition was garnered so quickly even before the sheriff had an opportunity to explain the purpose, benefits and the uses of an armored vehicle to either the county board or the public.
Although I originally was somewhat skeptical, I felt that the sheriff, when given the opportunity at the subsequent budget meeting, presented some very compelling benefits for the safety of his deputies and the public alike by having such a piece of equipment located within Grand Traverse County.
As the sheriff explained, an armored vehicle would be an invaluable tool in situations where deputies are required to shield themselves between an active shooter and a target and how it could be used extracting a downed victim of a shooting when the shooter is still active.
We the public flee from dangerous situations, such as an active shooter, yet expect our deputies to advance toward the dangerous situation. Denying our deputies with the best self-protection and tactical equipment available is unconscionable.
Gordon La Pointe
Williamsburg