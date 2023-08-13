Life under Bidenomics
Leading up to the 2024 elections, the Biden administration will be out in full force selling "the good news" of Bidenomics.
But the only one seemingly buying into “the good news” at this time is the mainstream media and those individuals among us who are fortunate enough to be financially well insulated from economic realities.
With affordable housing a political hot button, how are the first-time home buyers faring under Bidenomics?
Pre-Bidenomics (January 2021) one could build a modest home for $300,000 with 10% down and a 30-year mortgage at 2.78% resulting in a monthly mortgage payment of $1,106.
Fast forward to today: That same $300,000 home built in 2021 (pre-Bidenomics) will cost about $397,000 to build today due to 32.4% inflationary cost increases for new home construction materials and labor over the past 30 months. Additionally, your mortgage interest will have ballooned from 2.78% to 6.9%
In addition to adding $9,000 to the cost of the down payment, the 6.9% interest rate on a $357,00 mortgage ($397,000 - $39,770) will balloon the monthly payment from $1,013 per month to $2,351, more than doubling your monthly payment.
So here's how the story ends: Bidenomics will be a tough sale to anybody looking to build their first home.
Gordie La Pointe
Williamsburg
