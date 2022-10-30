Vote against 'veterans' millage
Vote no on the "veterans" millage as a means of funding Grand Traverse County's Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA).
If this millage is defeated, the county will be obligated, by statute, to fund the DVA from their General Fund, as was the case prior to 2017. This is something the county can well afford to do.
In fact, it’s estimated that the county, based on its 30% General Fund balance target, will have approximately $9.6 million of our tax dollars parked away in the county’s bank account for the proverbial “rainy day.”
It is time to give the taxpayers a break.
Gordon La Pointe
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.