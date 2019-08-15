Wake up, America!
The recent killings in Texas and Ohio are causing people to wring their hands. Why is this happening and who do you blame? What do you expect when you turn your back on God and ignore His commandments?
Take a look at our movies, videos and some music, which glorify violence. Some of the garbage on the internet that our young people have access to is dangerous. Mental illness is difficult to treat and where do you go for help without hospitals that have been closed for years that focused on it? Also, there is the breakdown of families.
Last but not least, over the past 40-some years “life” has been cheapened by aborting babies to 50 million-plus — a staggering amount to comprehend. It’s no wonder our country is reeling. Life in America has been cheap for a long time. It’s not rocket science. Wake up, America!
Betty Kunkel
Traverse City
