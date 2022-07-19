Dismissal is a loss to CMH board
I recently read about the dismissal of Nicole Miller from the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Board of Directors.
What a huge loss to the CMH board! Nicole Miller is a highly respected professional who has devoted her life’s work to supporting people with disabilities. She works tirelessly and has won the respect of parents and school districts throughout the region. She conducts parent and school staff training, she provides advocacy and thoughtful problem-solving with disputes between schools and families.
Our family depends on CMH services for our son with disabilities and it has been a source of comfort knowing that Nicole Miller served on that board.
She will be greatly missed by this parent who cares deeply about board integrity at Northern Lakes CMH.
Deb Kuhn
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.