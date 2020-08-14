Nightmare on Oak Street
Interesting that a letter being written in favor of a controversial bed and breakfast in Elk Rapids is from a person who doesn't live near the property or see the problems it’s created. We don’t doubt the owner is influential, has money and is generous. This was never about the owner; it is about a business that is being operated in direct violation of four zoning ordinances. Violations that were never heard before the Zoning Board of Appeals, as required by law. Unfortunately for all of us, mistakes were made by an inexperienced (now former) village employee.
Leslie Lee does not live in this house. This is a business being operated by employees who do their best to keep the guests and owner happy. The neighbors struggle everyday because a “hotel” is being operated in a residential area. If Ms. Lee lived next to this business, I’m sure it would be her voice being heard.
We hope this is not a case of money and influence vs. right and wrong. We, the residents, are only requesting that the ordinances be enforced as written.
Teri Kuffner
Elk Rapids
