Elk Rapids village actions raise many questions
The Elk Rapids village residents need to be aware that, due to an error, duplicate paychecks were distributed to many village employees. ("Elk Rapids residents seek answers in $50K payroll mistake," Record-Eagle, Oct 27.)
This reportedly occurred during a period when the village was changing banks. Both banks issued payroll paychecks.
Had the mistake been found earlier, the money could have been recouped. Unfortunately, this was not the case and, as a result, the residents will absorb the overpayment.
My concerns are: Who was responsible? Who should have discovered the error and recouped the funds? What consequences, if any, were suffered? Why wasn’t this information made public by our elected officials?
Also, certain members of the council are pushing to eliminate the village compacting facility, calling it a bad investment. However, documentation shows that the compacting facility is $95,000 in the black. Estimates to replace the compactor itself were approximately $85,000.
How is this a bad investment? Is it possible the $95,000 (or a portion thereof) was going to be used for another purpose? Exactly how much money was overpaid to our village employees?
Are these two items related?
Teri Kuffner
Elk Rapids
