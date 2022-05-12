Saving gas is smart
First of all, trucks are gas hogs and most drive them for a status hardly ever using them as haulers. If people drove fuel-efficient vehicles, we wouldn’t have these expensive prices.
Next, when I lived in Washington state they have smart lights. They would sense you coming and time traffic out so you rarely stopped and wasted gas. Currently in Traverse, the policy is to have you stop at every light regardless of speed or time of day.
Better East-West Corridor is needed, for Airport, Eighth Street and Grandview are overloaded. Many now connect through Hammond-Keystone; Keystone needs to be a four lane. Traffic circles are nice too, but take up more room.
Instead of endless expensive surveys, let’s get it done at least inexpensive smart lights please. For tired of wasting gas and time but a better system exists.
Bradford Krull
Traverse City
