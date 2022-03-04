Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Manistee to Point Betsie MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI and Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&