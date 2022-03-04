Counting birds reality
Your counting birds article poses a rosy picture of wild songbird numbers today; I disagree. For eBird just counts a stray bird here or there, but actual numbers of birds have diminished greatly: one-third alive of numbers five years ago and many face extinction.
This is due to pesticides, habitat loss, lack of insects, cats and a virus killing many in southern Michigan and seven states around. A virus that was so bad the states outlawed feeders last summer.
Where are the insects that use to splat on car windows? It’s obvious they are gone due to overuse of pesticides, high frequency phone microwaves, many sources of bee loss and native plants climate disruption. Just realize that in oak forests for miles around not one acorn in years past — why? We live on a dying planet with insects gone, now birds dying. Will we wake up before we are mostly gone too in how we treat our mother Earth?
Bradford Krull
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.