Refreshing picture
The picture in your Sunday's (April 4) edition was a refreshing change from what we have been seeing in regards to recent sporting events.
The Graying Vikings actually standing for the national anthem and looking sincere in their salute to the United States of America was not only a refreshing change to what we have been exposed to recently but hopefully a sign that something good and positive is still being taught and encouraged — not only in the media but in families and hopefully schools.
Judy Krug
Suttons Bay