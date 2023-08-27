Praise for a job well done and a story well-written
My wife and I would like to thank Michael Breazeale for the well-written article published Aug. 6 in the Record-Eagle about Dr. Andrea Kritcher's fusion breakthrough. He did his research, especially tracking down her Northwestern Michigan College physics professor.
Thanks, Record-Eagle. Keep putting out this kind of quality journalism!
Chris and Pam Kritcher
Traverse City
