My wife and I would like to thank Michael Breazeale for the well-written article published Aug. 6 in the Record-Eagle about Dr. Andrea Kritcher's fusion breakthrough. He did his research, especially tracking down her Northwestern Michigan College physics professor.

Thanks, Record-Eagle. Keep putting out this kind of quality journalism!

Chris and Pam Kritcher

Traverse City 

