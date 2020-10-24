Bensley for sheriff
Please vote to reelect Tom Bensley for sheriff.
Having a father who was in law enforcement for 28 years with the federal government, the residents of Grand Traverse County definitely need Tom Bensley to serve as the Grand Traverse County sheriff.
With the continued growth of this area and the significant seasonal increase in our population, Tom has the most experience, thoroughness, professionalism and commitment to the Grand Traverse community. Tom is extremely qualified with impeccable honesty and integrity.
It is our opportunity to elect a leader. I strongly encourage you to vote for Tom Bensley for sheriff.
Mike Kramer
Traverse City
