Planning Commission needs to protect community
The Elmwood Township Planning Commission is considering a special land use permit allowing a huge resort to be built in the Timberlee area. The proposal is for a massive enterprise, including a hotel, cabins, cottages, a public market and restaurant, spa, gym, childcare and business convention facilities with outdoor spaces allowing amplified music.
The Elmwood Township Zoning Ordinance and Master Plan outlines clear goals for development. They include conserving natural features, environmentally sensitive areas, surface and groundwater quality, wetlands, bodies of water and steep slopes. Existing public infrastructure must be considered, along with reducing potential pollution of air, soils, ground water, vegetation, noise and light. Development on slopes above 18% should be avoided.
In sharp contrast, the Wellevity resort would be built on sandy soils with slopes primarily ranging from 33% to 50% and above 50%. Located on the Belnap/Mann Creek watershed — a primary water source — the potential for drainage problems, stormwater runoff and pollution is significant.
Wellevity plans to use existing private neighborhood roads for access. Perched high above the surrounding neighborhoods, light and noise pollution are unavoidable.
Planning commissions are responsible for protecting their communities. The Wellevity resort would negatively impact our region and should not be permitted.
Elizabeth Kott
Traverse City
