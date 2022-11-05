We need more like Morris
As your Grand Traverse County Parks president, I have had the pleasure of working with countless business/nonprofit partners within our parks as well as serve with many commissioners over the last 12 years.
Only one has been both: Penny Morris. That comes as no coincidence. Over the years, I have realized her dedication to parks comes straight from her heart. Her same passion for her business also led her to public service.
I've watched her consistently do the right thing, even when it wasn't popular. We need more in service like her. Vote Morris this November.
Alisa Korn
Garfield Township
