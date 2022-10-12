I do know Jack
A Sept. 14 letter to the editor sought to demean state Rep. Jack O'Malley by cherry-picking his votes and echoing election-year dogma. Its clever title: "We don't know Jack."
I do know Jack. Our kids went to school together and Jack has been a public figure for decades in the Grand Traverse region. He voted with residents of northern Michigan on short-term rentals, gravel mining and mental health issues, standing against party leadership and big campaign funders.
When the previous rep from the 104th was ineffective due to health and legal issues, we turned to Jack for policy help and, like a neighbor, he lent a hand.
Keep Jack in Lansing working for us.
Chuck Korn
Garfield Township
