Vote for Trump
Americans want law and order, which President Donald Trump supports. AMAC reports that the radical left plans to give Medicare to illegal immigrants who have paid nothing for it, while funding abortions. The Green New Deal is actually a "progressive plan to radically transfer our economy" (Mackinac Center, Sept. 18).
Socialism increases taxes with enforced government-run healthcare, closed businesses, NO religious freedom. Government ownership soon becomes a dictatorship. We toured Cuba, saw undeserved poverty, wages $25/month. Venezuela has become a dictatorship. We met a man who fled from Venezuela after the government took all his money and farm.
He praised President Trump.
Don't let Socialism sneak in.
Mildred Komrska
Interlochen
