Truth in advertising
A John James ad claims Sen. Gary Peters has been absent from COVID-19 hearings, ignored reports and downplayed the virus. He's describing President Donald Trump, who was missing in action at most COVID task force meetings, ignored or dismissed CDC reports and guidelines, and admittedly downplayed and lied about the seriousness of the virus.
Peters is a senator, not the responsible party leading the pandemic response. That failure sits squarely in the lap of the administration whom James supports. Trump is a failure and if not for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan cases would be rising like those states under Republican control who drank Kool-Aid and followed Trump's ignoring of the facts.
Bernadette Kohl
Rapid City
