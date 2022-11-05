Nelson's earned re-election to GT county board
It's been a great privilege of mine to call Grand Traverse County Commissioner Darryl Nelson a friend and neighbor for the past 22 years. I have always been impressed with his kindness, generosity, moral integrity and community spirit. As a homeowner in both Acme and Whitewater townships, I support his re-election to District 6.
Native to Traverse City, he deeply loves this community and works tirelessly to find solutions that unite and promote peace and prosperity for those he represents. His enthusiasm and humor are contagious and fosters honest communication. His commonsense leadership is exactly what we need.
Jill Koester
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.