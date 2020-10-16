Send a message to the GT Road Commission
Please vote "no" to the Grand Traverse County road millage.
The road commission has allocated $2 million for a bridge study. This funding could be used for improvements on current roads including those in need of safety upgrades. Why are they again looking to spend money on a bridge study when their own 2018 report says they first do the “mix of fixes” on current roads, including dangerous intersections? Not only would this help motorists safety, but accidents that are a major cause of traffic congestion.
Vote "no" to send the message that the road commission’s priorities must be reset.
Kara Koeplin
Williamsburg
