Made a mockery of our democracy
On the same day our newly elected president began the difficult job of trying to reunite a divided country, our Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners made a mockery of the democratic process. During the comment of a respectful citizen, Ron Clous decided he'd make a joke by leaving the screen of the virtual meeting returning with a weapon. The joke was so funny that the chair, Rob Henschel, giggled but said nothing to reprimand the inappropriate behavior.
As the outgoing chair of the Traverse City Planning Commission, I am horrified that officials who are paid with our tax dollars are so disrespectful of the public that they could believe there would be no repercussions for such actions.
As a community and as a country, we can only heal when we show respect and care for our fellow citizens. Mocking speakers during public comment is never acceptable, but to add implied violence is reprehensible.
Linda Koebert
Traverse City