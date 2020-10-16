Make change on GT board
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners has been dominated by four men who at one meeting allowed the Proud Boys to speak uninterrupted for 20 minutes about defying state law.
When I told the board chair what I knew to be true about this group, he scoffed and gave them more time. Their members even videotaped speakers on the other side of the issue; I assume to intimidate.
While Chairman Rob Hentschel is unopposed and Commissioner Gordie LaPointe isn’t running, commissioners Ron Clous and Brad Jewett are on the ballot. Please choose candidates who don’t condone radical ideology.
Let's have a commission that represents our better selves.
Linda Koebert
Traverse City
