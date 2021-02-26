So fun, I will go again
I told people I’d share my experience with the vaccination process. I admit, after spending a lot of time refreshing my computer and searching in vain over the last few weeks for the right URL, I had low expectations.
We showed up at the Hagerty Center on time. I thought we might have been at the wrong place or time, as there was no line or crowds. There were just a few people in the lobby and we were escorted right in with no fuss. Everybody was smiling, relaxed and seemed to be enjoying themselves.
In and out lickety-split. Exceptionally well organized and efficient. Almost like basic training without the push-ups.
I had so much fun I’d do it again — Yeh, I guess I will in three weeks.
George Kobernus
Traverse City