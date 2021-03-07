Time to address Alzheimer’s in U.S.
The Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report shows the burden of Alzheimer’s is continuing to grow.
More Americans are living with the disease — 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 190,000 in Michigan.
Many family and friends are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers. In Michigan, 463,000 caregivers provided a total of 491 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $8.5 billion.
Death rates from Alzheimer’s continue to climb. Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased an alarming 145 percent since 2000. As the U.S. population ages, Alzheimer’s is becoming a more common cause of death.
The costs are unsustainable. In Michigan, the Medicaid costs of caring for people with Alzheimer’s is estimated at $1.487 billion. By 2025, these costs are projected to increase by 16.9 percent.
Despite these enormous numbers, to me, Alzheimer’s disease is personal over the past 16 years I have witnessed hundreds of families battle this terrible disease and now it is impacting my own family. We need to find a cure.
We must do more to invest in Alzheimer’s research, advance public policies and expand care and support programs to help people living with Alzheimer’s.
Russ Knopp
Traverse City
Keep politics out of health decisions
State Rep. John Damoose recently stated that he is totally opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to extend emergency orders without legislative approval.
I would suggest that she has done well for the citizens of Michigan in part because she has not had to work with the legislature when making these decisions. She has worked with the scientists and medical professionals to make these informed proclamations without political interference.
This is not “authoritarianism”, its called doing your job. I suggest that Rep. Damoose do his and follow her guidelines, work with her and keep politics out of these decisions. The health and safety of the citizens and the economy demand it.
George Robson
Petoskey
It’s time to cancel ‘cancel culture’
One of the latest victims, “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street” by Dr. Seuss. I read it to our children, my grandchildren and now my great-grandson, and I still have a copy of it in our house. This story is about a little boy and his imagination of the things he sees on his way home from school. He imagines a parade on two intersecting streets and is concerned there will be an accident so he calls on the police for help to prevent that from happening and not only do the police “do the trick,” but they join the parade after saving the day. His parade also includes a magician, a “10 foot beard that needs a comb” and “A Chinese boy who eats with sticks.”
So what do cancel culture advocates object to? Police being looked at as heroes instead of scum? Eating with chopsticks is a skill. Hitler burned books on May 10, 1933, taking away the freedoms of the Germans to read what they chose to read. Do not let cancel culture take away your freedoms.
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City
Time for lawmakers to step up
As emergency use vaccines roll out, and we continue to protect against spreading COVID-19 and its variants, we must be mindful of those who have been sick, lost loved ones, lost their livelihood and social contact. Now is the time for government to step up.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the American Rescue Plan, providing for vaccine production and distribution, a stimulus payment of up to $1,400, a child tax credit, mortgage and rental assistance and extended unemployment benefits, including for those who did not previously qualify for them. Unfortunately, our Rep. Jack Bergman voted against this bill.
On the state level, the Senate (SB114), including our Sen. VanderWall, voted to hold back much of the federal funds already allocated to Michigan to help people stay in their home, access food and to assist schools (SB29). The Michigan House of Representatives, including Rep. Jack O’Malley, threatened to withhold federal funds to schools unless the governor gives up the ability to close schools due to COVID-19 spread (HB4048-4049).
Our federal and state representatives must step up now, assist in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and educational effects and fully allocate the federal funds provided.
Barbara Conley
Northport
Vote of conscience
In conversations with relatives leading up to last November’s election there were ambivalent feelings: as lifelong Republicans, they also did not want to face another four years of divisiveness. My reply was there is no shame in voting for the stronger candidate.
Fast forward to the House vote to impeach the sitting president over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol; Liz Cheney famously said this is a “vote of conscience.” Knowing full well the blistering criticism she and her nine colleagues in the House would face, along with the seven Republican senators who voted to convict, those three words were sufficient to indicate that they placed their oath to the Constitution above getting reelected.
What remains a mystery to me two months after the attack on the Capitol, with absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud, was how so many in Congress can live with their consciences. All of them know that 42 lawsuits contesting election results were promptly thrown out. As the struggle for the future direction of the Republican Party continues, I must be incredibly naïve to think that Lincoln’s Party of “Law and Order” should still stand for integrity.
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City
More traffic will add Peninsula frustration
I’m a resident of Old Mission who was previously on the township board. The wineries of Old Mission are suing the town board to undo the protections built into our ordinance. Please contact the Board in writing or appear at a meeting and support their efforts to maintain our current winery ordinance. Added traffic from the changes the wineries want will exacerbate current traffic problems.
WHY?? One artery on and off the peninsula causes traffic back-ups to the signal. Traffic speeds (slower or faster) make driving frustrating for farmers and residents.
Private property has been trespassed for turnarounds, photo ops, etc.
Farmers need to quickly get their produce to market for processing.
Residents and summer property owners have paid nearly $20 million in extra taxes to protect ag land.
Our ordinance was written to protect low impact ag and residents, not to support more intense commercial activities turning this unique, special piece of land into party central. Let the Board know you support them.
Jill Byron
Traverse City