Walk to end Alzheimer's
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death and a growing epidemic that kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In Michigan alone, 190,000 residents are living with Alzheimer’s — a number that is expected to grow by 15.8 percent in the next five years.
It’s a devastating disease that robs people of precious memories and abilities. It challenges caregivers and loved ones to find strength and resilience they never knew existed.
Help is needed now. More individuals are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. More family and friends are serving as caregivers. Death rates continue to climb. And the costs are unsustainable.
Participation in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one way to make a difference. The walk raises funds for dementia research, care and support, here in Michigan and beyond.
Only through continued research, awareness, support and a continued commitment will we one day live in a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Please join me in the fight. Register for the Little Traverse Bay Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday, Aug. 29, or the Traverse City Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 12 at alz.org/walk today.
Russ Knopp
Traverse City
