Help an Alzheimer's caregiver this month
Alzheimer’s disease is devastating — not only for the more than 6 million Americans living with the disease, but also for the 11 million family and friends serving as caregivers.
Here in Michigan, there are 466,000 family caregivers for people with dementia. November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support Michigan caregivers in all they do for their loved ones.
As an Alzheimer’s Association board member, I understand the challenges Michigan caregivers are facing. As an owner of an in-home care company for 17 years, I have witnessed the devastation this disease brings upon families. The mental and physical demands on caregivers are often overwhelming.
This November, the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter is asking all Michigan residents to take time to support a caregiver you know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person who has dementia and educate yourself about the disease. The more you know, the easier it will be to help. Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/gmc or the 24/7 Helpline at 800-292-3900.
Russ Knopp
Traverse City
Editor's Note: Russ Knopp is board chairman of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter and co-owner of Comfort Keepers.
