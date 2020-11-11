Congress should act on caregiver support
During National Family Caregivers Month in November, we recognize the impact of caregiving and honor the millions of Americans caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.
For the past 15 years while operating our in-home care business I have watched hundreds of families deal with the devastating effects of this terrible disease. It robs individuals of their treasured memories while attacking their body until death. Often the takes a huge toll on the caregivers mental and physical health because the caregiving is a 24/7 job. These caregivers need support on a regular basis.
The Alzheimer's Association provides many education programs, support groups and services, but additional support is needed to help dedicated caregivers navigate the strain of caregiving and improve their health and quality of life.
With the election is over, we need Congress to pass bi-partisan legislation like the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act.
I am so thankful to Congressman Jack Bergman for supporting our nation’s caregivers by signing on as a cosponsor to this legislation.
The Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would educate clinicians on Alzheimer’s care planning services. Medicare covers care planning for those with cognitive impairment. However, both patients and providers are often not aware of this resource.
Russ Knopp
Traverse City