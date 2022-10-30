It's time to hold ourselves accountable
As we are getting closer to the election, I am saddened, angry and deeply confused by the ads on TV, radio and the yard signs that I see.
How did it become OK to sling vicious lies and hate? One party is calling the other extremist, but, in the same breath, they are the ones spewing the most hateful lies of all.
We all have our own political views and we used to respect each other's opinions, even though we don't agree, we still didn't hate and fear each other. Where is the human decency?
Please vote with the knowledge about what your candidates stand for, not just because you heard them on the radio or you've heard their name before. On the proposals, do your research, stop listening to the hate and fear.
We have to stop this; we cannot have another attempt to overthrow our state and federal governments again. It is time to stand up for what is right. Each one of us should be held accountable for our words and actions.
Kim Kniss
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.