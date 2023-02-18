Letter-writers got it wrong
I read the letters (Feb. 5) denouncing state Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, who serves the 107th House District. He is right and his attackers are wrong.
First, Democrats did not win control of government because of statements like Friske's; they won because of redistricting, inaction by Michigan GOP (I didn't see one single TV ad attacking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's destruction of the Michigan economy), inattention to signature gathering by our two strongest candidates, and successfully changing – by Democrats – of the issue from Whitmer's destructive, tyrannical governorship to abortion.
To say that she is hypocritical for supporting abortion on demand, but calling for "keeping guns out of the wrong hands" (how is that decided exactly and by whom?) to supposedly protect children (except the unborn) is the very definition of hypocrisy.
Like all Democrats and RINO gun-grabbers, she says she isn't coming after Second Amendment or law-abiding gun owners, but that's where the guns are – and she knows it.
Crooks don't obey gun laws more than they obey other laws; that's what makes them crooks. No gun law, including Michigan's handgun registration and CPL law, ever prevented a crime – and virtually every one of them nationwide is unconstitutional on its face despite being "popular."
Charles Knapp
Maple City
