No vaccine priority
I am a Vietnam veteran, currently in my third year battling Agent Orange brain cancer. I have received notification from University of Michigan stating that I am high risk for COVID-19. So far I have had no luck receiving the vaccination. Our local Veterans Affairs clinic to this point has been no help. I'm OK with that.
My beef is that convicted felons in our state penal system are getting theirs. Recently our local TV news station featured a peninsula cherry and or grape farmer who feels his migrant workers should be given priority over people like myself. Something is awfully wrong with this picture.
David Kirsch
Buckley