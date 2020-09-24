Supporting Reardon for clerk
My name is Mariann and I served on the Sewer Commission for three years between 2016 and 2019. I’m writing to you in support of Sandy Reardon.
I have known Sandy Reardon for 15 years. She has served as the Larkin Township Clerk for over seven years.
Based on her performance as well as passion for government service, Sandy is eminently qualified to serve as Leland Township’s Clerk. It is vital for the trustees to work together with the elected officials on the township board. Sandy fits that role well.
Please, elect Sandy Reardon on Nov. 3.
Mariann Kirch
Lake Leelanau
