Consider healthy policies
My husband’s business currently has eight employees home due to a COVID exposure from an unmasked employee who became ill and tested positive for COVID. If more employees become ill, the entire business will close down for two weeks.
If businesses enforced the distancing rules and wearing masks, people won’t have to be sent home from work for two weeks. Please reconsider the importance of enforcing the distancing and masking policies.
No, I do not enter businesses that do not protect its patrons or employees.
Our schools may be going virtual again because of spreading COVID cases -- parents will scramble again to figure out how to work and keep their kids home.
Diane Kimmel
Traverse City