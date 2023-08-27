Here's a zoning quiz to take
1. Would you want to live next door to an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU)?
2. Would you want to have ADUs on both sides of your backyard?
3. Would you buy a house that had ADUs next door?
4. Do you think your house would keep its value if your neighbors built ADUs?
5. Would you like to see zoning changes allow more ADUs in your neighborhood?
6. Would you like to see zoning changes allow more multifamily houses in your neighborhood?
7. Do you think it's the responsibility of long term or established residents to provide housing opportunities to people who want to live here?
8. Will you write to the city commissioners to let them know how you did on this quiz?
Doug Kimble
Traverse City
