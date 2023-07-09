Find representatives
I wonder if the Traverse City commissioners/planners are aware of how their deafness to public comment sends a hopeless message to me and other citizens?
After overwhelming negative reaction to the proposed zoning changes at the Park Place open house and the June 6 Planning Commission meeting, the plan was passed. Now we know that a city commissioner told the Planning Commission to just pass the plan as is, then presumably he would push it through in the same manner, unmoved by citizen concerns.
How can the city commissioners expect people to keep showing up to “open houses” and engage in so-called listening sessions when their actions show us that these meetings are merely perfunctory and they have their outcomes already decided, regardless of taxpayers’ wishes? I thought that a city commission might craft a plan based on citizen input.
The city puts out calls to for us to show up and present our ideas and our criticisms to shape the policies that they will implement. It seems, in this case, the listening sessions are merely a sedative to lull us into thinking that our concerns are taken seriously.
Perhaps some immediate recalls are in order to get their attention!
Doug Kimble
Traverse City
