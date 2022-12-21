Foundation sees increased need this holiday season
Amid high inflation and surging demand, Father Fred provides relief for those in need during the holidays and throughout the year.
The Father Fred Foundation kicked off its annual Thanksgiving Dinner distribution on Nov. 15 and, in just seven days, distributed 425 turkeys and all the fixings for a complete dinner. Father Fred served 86 more families this Thanksgiving than last year. The Foundation anticipates distributing a similar number of complete holiday dinners in the eight days prior Christmas.
Inflation continues to impact local families, who are often forced to make an impossible choice between food and other critical needs, such as rent, utilities, childcare, and medicine. Families turn to Father Fred for help putting food on their tables. Father Fred experienced a 110% increase in people visiting our pantry this year. Father Fred also saw a 298% increase in visits for financial assistance.
Despite supply-chain issues and soaring food costs, Father Fred remains committed to providing healthy and nutritious food as well as financial assistance. The community’s financial support and dedicated volunteers who work at Father Fred make all the difference in its ability to meet the challenges of these times.
To learn more about supporting the Father Fred Foundation or to inquire about volunteering opportunities, please visit www.fatherfred.org or call (231) 947-2055.
Stephanie Kimball
Traverse City
Editor's note: Stephanie Kimball is the communications manager of The Father Fred Foundation.
