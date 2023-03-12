A vote against this strip
I strongly disagree with your consideration of including "Crabgrass" as a replacement for Dilbert in the comic section of the paper. There are already enough young people who make it all the way through high school and still use terrible grammar.
When I saw your first example of this comic strip on March 1 and the kid's dad said, "You want some light-up shoes? Why you ain't just say so?" I cringed! Granted, this is merely "black dialect" written by a black cartoonist, but it is also still terribly bad grammar and our young folks don't need to see this reinforced when they read the comics in the paper.
Jim Kilgus
Beulah
