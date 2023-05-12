Try another comic strip
After Dilbert was discontinued in the comics section, there was plenty of feedback about your decision to use “Crabgrass” as the replacement comic strip you chose because of the terrible grammar that was used in that comic. You elected not to use “Crabgrass” and that was a good decision, but your new replacement, “Candorville,” is just as bad.
It is not funny and it also has as much — or more — bad grammar as the previous replacement: “Tell that boy his uncle Clyde say he done good.”
Again, this is not the grammar we need our youngsters exposed to on a daily basis. I have looked at this strip several times just to confirm my original impression of it and it was confirmed to be consistently “unfunny” for a comic strip.
Try again!
Jim Kilgus
Beulah
