Supporting Bensley for sheriff

Tom Bensley served as a marine deputy teaching safe boating and saving lives and property. When a need for an experienced sheriff surfaced, he has served as our Grand Traverse County sheriff with distinction.

I have observed his good works for some 40 years. Vote for a lifelong law enforcement professional. I will vote for Tom Bensley; he is the very best.

Larry Kidd

Traverse City

U.S. Coast Guard aviator, retired

