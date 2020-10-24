Supporting Bensley for sheriff
Tom Bensley served as a marine deputy teaching safe boating and saving lives and property. When a need for an experienced sheriff surfaced, he has served as our Grand Traverse County sheriff with distinction.
I have observed his good works for some 40 years. Vote for a lifelong law enforcement professional. I will vote for Tom Bensley; he is the very best.
Larry Kidd
Traverse City
U.S. Coast Guard aviator, retired
