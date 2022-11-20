County board needs to pick a new leader
With five new county commissioners, now is an excellent time to appoint a new chair of the county commission.
Grand Traverse residents and businesses need a board chair focused on solving the problems: housing, capital formation, attracting and retaining talent, environmental preservation and infrastructure.
We need commission leadership to bring us together, not one that strives to divide us.
Carlton Ketchum
Traverse City
