Hallmarks of a GOP plan
GOP Action Plan: Regulate a pregnant body, but not a coal plant. Control the free speech of a teacher, but not money as speech of a corporation. Coerce a child to pray in school, but don’t keep guns out of their classroom.
Locally, you fire/overrule your experts; squander public assets and funds by giving away parks and purchasing assault vehicles; and ignore obvious conflicts of interest to the benefit of your personal business.
Remember, in November, vote Democratic.
Carlton Ketchum
Traverse City
