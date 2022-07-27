Hallmarks of a GOP plan

GOP Action Plan: Regulate a pregnant body, but not a coal plant. Control the free speech of a teacher, but not money as speech of a corporation. Coerce a child to pray in school, but don’t keep guns out of their classroom.

Locally, you fire/overrule your experts; squander public assets and funds by giving away parks and purchasing assault vehicles; and ignore obvious conflicts of interest to the benefit of your personal business.

Remember, in November, vote Democratic.

Carlton Ketchum

Traverse City

