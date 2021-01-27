GT region didn't need this
At a time when the region needs sustainable jobs and investment capital, the actions of Commissioners Ron Clous and Rob Hentschel at the Jan. 20 Grand Traverse County board meeting have damaged the region’s economic prospects.
While the region is blessed with abundant natural beauty, businesses will see the ugliness of these commissioners’ intolerance, divisiveness and ignorance and choose to locate and invest elsewhere.
Look at the loss of investment, jobs and tourist dollars when North Carolina and Indiana restricted LGBTQ rights. Add economic slander to the list of offenses that justify the immediate replacement of Commissioners Clous and Hentschel.
Carlton Ketchum
Traverse City