Cheers for reporting from journalists and citizens
Cheers to the Record-Eagle for the local reporting, specifically the lack of transparency at the Grand Traverse Pavilions facility, the interference with BATA board independence by certain members of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners and the self-enrichment of certain members of the the county commissioners through per diem reimbursements.
Gold stars to the citizen journalists, board watchers and county commissioners who also are calling out these actions.
Carlton Ketchum
Traverse City
Commented
